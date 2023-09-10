Princess of Wales recalls 'running barefoot on sports day'

Published
2023/09/10 20:00 (BST)

Catherine, Princess of Wales was forced to run barefoot in a parents' race on school sports day.

The 41-year-old royal - who has Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with Prince William - has revealed that she and her husband both became very competitive on school sports day.

During an appearance on 'The Good, The Bad and The Rugby' podcast, the princess said: "There are lots of schools that have banned parents' races because it has become far too competitive."

Asked if she would take part on sports day, she replied: "We have done!

"We were told categorically there was no parents' race. But then they called a last-minute parents' race, and me with the competitive side, both of us were like … we have to take part. So I had to do it in bare feet."

William, 41, has also admitted to being very competitive with the other parents.

The future monarch - who became the President of England's Football Association back in May 2006 - said: "I came second. I started off just running, joining in and looked round. I was quite far out in front and there was an Italian dad in front and I thought I've got to catch him."

The princess added: "And I ran in barefeet in the same race."

The princess is a big sports enthusiast and she actually loves to go swimming in cold water.

She shared: "I really, genuinely love all sports. Personally, I love swimming wherever I can.

"Cold swimming - the colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying], 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining.

"I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."

© BANG Media International

catherine princessofwales princewilliam

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.