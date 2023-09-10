Monster Octopus is social media sensation

2023/09/10 22:15 (BST)

A jelly octopus by Lush has taken TikTok by storm.

The cosmetics retailer’s highly-anticipated Halloween collection has been on sale for less than two weeks but one product in particular has proven to be a social media hit, with videos featuring the limited-edition Monster Octopus Shower Jelly already amassing over 2.5 million hits on the platform.

Joining the £10 treat – which is scented with vanilla, passionfruit and blackberry – in the collection are fan-favourites such as a glow-in-the-dark Ghostie soap, Alien bubble bar and Bat Art bath bomb, as well as Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe Lip Scrub and the Pumpkin Crumble Bubbleroon.

There’s also a selection of new products for Halloween 2023 including a Lord of Misrule soap, bubble bar and bath bomb to go with the character’s popular shower gel, massage bar, candle and fragrances, as well as a Bonehead bubble bar and pumpkin spice-scented Lush Melt home fragrance.

That’s not all because Lush have also released a series of Halloween gift boxes and a new range of spooky knot wraps in themes including Black Cat in the Moonlight, Hairy Monster Feet and Creepy Crawlies.

Erica Vega, Brand Product Expert at Lush, said: “Halloween is pure shrieking delight, and we have no shortage of strange and unusual treats.

“Lush loves the characters of Halloween – screaming banshees, vampires, aliens and mummies are all invited to the monster mash! We have ways to tickle all the senses – dip into sparkling slime, let fruity scented octopus tentacles slither over your hands, or taste the nostalgic candy corn lip scrub.”

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

