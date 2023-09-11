Chris Evans has married Alba Baptista.

The 42-year-old actor and Alba, 26, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home on Saturday (09.09.23).

The loved-up duo invited their closest family and friends to the ceremony, including Chris' 'Avengers' co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The event was "locked down tight", according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, which reports that the guests were all asked to sign non-disclosure agreements before the ceremony.

What's more, the guests all had their phones confiscated before the wedding.

Chris - who was named the Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine in 2022 - and Alba have so fair remained tight-lipped about their wedding.

The newly-marred couple were first linked to each other back in November 2022, when an insider revealed that they had been dating "for over a year and it's serious".

A source said at the time: "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

Chris also previously revealed that he'd love to start a family one day.

The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family.

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that - I can't think of anything better."