Demi Lovato was the surprising first star unmasked on the new season of 'The Masked Singer'.

The '29' hitmaker performed on the season 10 premiere of the show as Anonymouse, belting out 'What About Love' by Heart, and did so to promote her upcoming new album 'Revamped', which consists of ten of her hits given a rock’n’roll edge.

While under the cover of her costume, the 31-year-old singer teased a number of clues to her identity.

She said at various points on the show: “When I found out that ‘The Masked Singer’ needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job. I started working young.

"But my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice.

"When my future was looking bright on the outside, I struggled with demons on the inside. The more I pushed, the more I felt myself slipping away. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions. And eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize, I had so much more life to live.

"Now, I’ve made it my mission to seek out joy wherever I can. And that’s exactly what I’m doing here. It’s about time I stop by.

"You all have been guessing me for the past nine seasons! But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no mouse like me.”

Before Demi’s identity was revealed, judges Jenny McCarthy, 50, Nicole Scherzinger, 45, Ken Jeong, 54, and Robin Thicke, 46, threw out many other huge names to host Nick Cannon, 42, including Miley Cyrus, 30, Alicia Keys, 42, and Ariana Grande, 30.

All of them besides Ken eventually correctly guessed it was Demi after also suggesting it could be Lady Gaga, 37, Kelly Clarkson, 41, or Jennifer Hudson, 41.

After her identity was disclosed, Demi explained she was delighted to finally see how "fun" doing the show is.

She said: "I wanted to do your show because it seemed so fun,' Demi said. 'And it has been so fun. And I get to sing, so it's the best of both worlds."

Nick asked the panel: “Robin, Jenny, Nicole you guys were spot on, how did you know?”

Jenny answered: “That voice.”

Robin added: “You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation.”

Demi said: “'This has been so much fun. Your words are so kind and I took them to heart. So thank you. And the energy from this audience is so great!”