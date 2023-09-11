Kelly Osbourne went "too far" losing weight after having her son.

The former 'Fashion Police' star - who has 10-month-old Sidney with partner Sid Wilson - went "on a mission" to shed the pounds she'd gained during pregnancy but admitted she got carried away and lost more than she'd needed to.

Speaking on the 'Scheananigans' podcast, Kelly said: "[I was] on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight.

"Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it. 'And then went a little too far."

Kelly also praised Rihanna - who recently gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky's second son Riot, a sibling for 15-month-old RZA - for transforming ideas surrounding maternity fashion.

She said: “You can wear so many things that weren’t considered appropriate before and then Rihanna changed it for everyone.

“Also, it made me sad because I didn’t get to show off my pregnancy belly because I literally was a f****** moose and it was embarrassing.”

Kelly previously revealed in 2018 she had undergone a gastric sleeve operation to lose weight, and later insisted she was "proud" to have slimmed down that way.

Speaking on the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast in 2021, she said: "I had surgery; I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s***. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.

"The kind of surgery I had … if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."