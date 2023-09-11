Nicolas Cage says its “always a good thing” it his late dad August Coppola “shows up” in his dreams.

The ‘Moonstruck’ star admitted he likes it when his father - who died from a heart attack in 2009 aged 75 - comes to him when he is sleeping as he “hasn’t seem in person” since he passed away.

The 59-year-old actor - who changed his last name when he entered Hollywood - told People magazine: “I always like it when my father shows up. I haven't seen him in person since he passed on. So when he shows up, that's always a good thing.”

Nic - who named his and wife Riko Shibata's daughter August Francesca after his dearly departed dad - joked about how he was “transported” to the Toronto International Film Festival following the tot's first birthday on 7September.

He continued to the outlet: "It's becoming a tradition. She had her first, one-year birthday party yesterday. And here I am today. I'm just like sort of transported.

The ‘Pig’ star - who also has son Kal-El, 17, with his ex Alice Kim, 39, and son Weston, 32, with his ex Christina Fulton, 56 - dubbed it a “tradition”.

Nic said: "I think it's a good tradition. We had a nice time together yesterday.”

The ‘Dream Scenario’ actor also revealed his top four movies of all time.

He told film site Letterboxd: “Juliet of the Spirits, Orson Welles’ ‘Citizen Kane’, Truffaut’s ‘The 400 Blows’” along with “”Stanley Kubrick’s ‘ 2001 [A Space Odyssey].”

But Nicolas admitted it was hard to narrow down his selection as his list of favourites “just goes on and on”.