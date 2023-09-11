Nicolas Cage says it's 'always' 'good' when his late father August Coppola, appears in his dreams

Published
2023/09/11 11:00 (BST)

Nicolas Cage says its “always a good thing” it his late dad August Coppola “shows up” in his dreams.

The ‘Moonstruck’ star admitted he likes it when his father - who died from a heart attack in 2009 aged 75 - comes to him when he is sleeping as he “hasn’t seem in person” since he passed away.

The 59-year-old actor - who changed his last name when he entered Hollywood - told People magazine: “I always like it when my father shows up. I haven't seen him in person since he passed on. So when he shows up, that's always a good thing.”

Nic - who named his and wife Riko Shibata's daughter August Francesca after his dearly departed dad - joked about how he was “transported” to the Toronto International Film Festival following the tot's first birthday on 7September.

He continued to the outlet: "It's becoming a tradition. She had her first, one-year birthday party yesterday. And here I am today. I'm just like sort of transported.

The ‘Pig’ star - who also has son Kal-El, 17, with his ex Alice Kim, 39, and son Weston, 32, with his ex Christina Fulton, 56 - dubbed it a “tradition”.

Nic said: "I think it's a good tradition. We had a nice time together yesterday.”

The ‘Dream Scenario’ actor also revealed his top four movies of all time.

He told film site Letterboxd: “Juliet of the Spirits, Orson Welles’ ‘Citizen Kane’, Truffaut’s ‘The 400 Blows’” along with “”Stanley Kubrick’s ‘ 2001 [A Space Odyssey].”

But Nicolas admitted it was hard to narrow down his selection as his list of favourites “just goes on and on”.

© BANG Media International

augustcoppola nicolascage francisfordcoppola rikoshibata kalelcoppola

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.