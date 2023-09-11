Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is giving her "sleepless nights".

The former ‘Project Runway’ host is known for her outlandish costumes - which have included Princess Fiona from ‘Shrek’, cartoon siren Jessica Rabbit, The Mask, and an elderly version of herself - for the spooky Holiday and she's teased this year's offering will be particularly "extra".

The 50-year-old model told the Daily Mail newspaper: “It's going to be extra. It's going to be really extra. I have had sleepless nights over it, you know me. I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it's going to be good."

Heidi revealed she had opposition to last year's jaw-dropping decision to don a worm costume, which set the internet ablaze with reaction memes.

She said: “They were like, ‘A worm, really?’ They kind of wanted me to think of a plan B and a plan C, but I'm not like that. For me, it is plan A.'”

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge admitted that she has to commit or else it won’t “be a success” no matter how zany it is.

She said: “If you are thinking of all different other things, then it's not going to be a success or it's not going to be that major.

"Everyone around is always like, 'Think of something different. This is crazy. And the worm is crazy,'"

Heidi feels the pressure not to "let down" fans with her costumes.

She said: “I never know if it will be good until the day, and I don't want to let my Halloween fans down. There are so many creative people around the world and I don't want to let them down.”

But the blonde beauty admitted husband Tom Kaulitz or her and ex-husband Seal's children Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and 14-year-old Lou are "not involved" in coming up with her ideas.

At her party last year, Heidi confessed that her annual event is something she thinks about 12 months a year, and she is always brewing up ideas for “the next” one.

Heidi said: "When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next.”