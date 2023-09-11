Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to be the most expensive the company has ever produced.

The firm is gearing up to launch the latest models - the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max - later this week with an event at the firm's Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California on Tuesday (12.09.23) and it's now been reported the Pro Max is looking likely to be the priciest phone in Apple's history.

A report from Digitimes, the Pro 15 Max is likely to jump in price by around $200 taking it's estimated starting retail value at around $1,299. The 15 Pro is also said to have been bumped up by another $100 being its starting price to an estimated $1,099.

Rumours about the new line-up's design have been swirling for months with reports suggesting there will be a switched up USB-C charger and a new titanium chassis which could account for the price jump. Titanium will make the phones both lighter and stronger than the previous cheaper stainless steel base.

Apple's launch event has been code-named 'Wanderlust' and will take place on Tuesday (12.09.23) at 10am Pacific Time (6pm BST). Although there's no official confirmation of a new phone launch, it's been a longtime strategy to launch new iPhones in the autumn ready for sale in the Christmas market.

Apple insiders have previously declared the new phones could be available as soon as two weeks after the launch event is held.

The event will be livestreamed on Apple's website so tech fans can watch all the news unveiled as it happens.