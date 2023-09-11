Dame Joan Collins "loves" discount retail chain Target.

The 90-year-old actress is "not averse" to shopping for a bargain at the US store and found it funny that people assumed her most recent purchase from the retailer was actually a designer garment by Dolce and Gabbana.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: I'm not averse to buying things at Target. I love Target. You know Target?”

Asked the last thing she bought there, she said: “A leopard-skin bathing suit, which I photographed on Instagram — $28. It got so many likes — everybody thought it was Dolce.”

The glamorous star admitted she rarely dresses down.

She said: “Oh, at home, yes, if I’m going through the bookshelves. I don’t know about a tracksuit. Trackie bottoms and a T-shirt? Yes. But a tracksuit is a no."

But Joan adores turbans for when she's having a bad hair day.

She exclaimed: “Love them! Because I don’t have to do my hair.”

The former 'Dynasty' star admires the fashion sense of very few other famous women, other than Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Asked who's style she likes, she said: “Umm . . . Right now? Uh . . . Um . . . There’s got to be somebody. . . Kate! Princess of Wales! But in terms of actresses? Absolutely no one."

Joan dismissed the late Jane Birkin as "far too bohemian".

She said: “Oh, I didn’t like her style at all! Too bohemian! Far too bohemian.”

Despite being lauded for her appearance over the years, Joan revealed her parents thought she was "nothing special".

She said: "When I was 18, I was voted the most beautiful girl in England by a photographers’ association.

"They called my father and said, ‘What do you think about Joan being voted [most beautiful]?’ And he said, ‘I’m amazed. She’s a nice-enough-looking girl, but nothing special.’”