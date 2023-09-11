Austin Butler says late French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent has "inspired him as an individual".

The ‘Elvis’ actor, 32, has been unveiled as the ambassador for YSL’s new MYSLF fragrance, and he is ecstatic to be the latest global ambassador for the luxury French fashion house because he is a big admirer of the company's late founder - who died in June 2008 at the age of 71.

He told WWD: "I’ve been a fan of YSL for a long time. Many, many years, just aesthetically.

“Once I started to learn more about Yves Saint Laurent, the man, what a rebel he was and how he broke through labels — and also how he delved into his own psyche and how it was about his relationship with himself and trying to understand himself, I started to be more and more inspired by him as an individual.”

The new fragrance, which incorporates orange blossoms, evoked nostalgia in Austin, who grew up with an Orange tree in his backyard.

Butler added: “One of the key notes and one of the first things that they incorporated into the fragrance was the smell of orange blossoms.

“And that was the first thing that came to my memory when I smelled it, because it was my childhood. I had this orange tree in my backyard, and so when the tree would blossom my mom and I would go and pick oranges. I just have such vivid memories of that time, so that’s really the core memory that comes up for me.”