Kathy Griffin has recalled trying to turn her brother Ken in for his alleged paedophilia while slamming Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for defending their rapist “bro” Danny Masterson.

The comedian, 62, revealed she called police on Ken twice, which caused a “giant rift” within her family and led to her being “shunned” because she was trying to have her brother arrested.

She said in a TikTok video posted in the wake of criticism against Ashton, 45, and Mila, 40, for praising convicted rapist Masterson, 47, in an attempt to reduce his prison sentence: “The notion that this guy was also convicted of drugging these women… that is such serious stuff that I don’t really care that when they were working on ‘That ’70s Show’ he was like a good guy to work with.”

She went on to detail how she battled to have her brother Ken, who has since passed away, “caught” for allegedly molesting children.

Kathy then slammed Ashton and Mila for using their close relationship with Masterson as a defence in his court case.

She addedL “Now this was my brother, so I don’t want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel like they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their bro. He was their buddy.

“This was my own brother, and two of his girlfriends confessed to me. He also physically abused them very violently.

“The point is, blood was not thicker than water in my case, and if you know that somebody is committing SA (sexual assault), you should do something if you can. My God, at least try.”

Ashton and Mila – who starred with Masterson in ‘That ’70s Show’ – have released a video in which they stated they “support victims” after they were slammed for defending Masterson in a bid to have his sentence reduced.

The ‘Just Married’ co-stars said the letters were “intended for the judge to read” and were not written to “undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way”.

Ashton added: “And we’re sorry if that has been the case.”

Mila said: “Our heart goes out to every single person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

Masterson was last week sentenced to 30 years in prison for two rapes he committed in 2003.

His wife Bijou Phillips, 43, was reportedly “circling the drain” after learning of his severe punishment, with a source telling the Daily Mail about her trauma in the wake of Masterson’s conviction: “They had their life, and it has been completely uprooted and changed. And change is as scary and miserable as one would imagine.”