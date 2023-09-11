Joe Jonas shed a tear while thanking his fans before singing the song he wrote for his estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, has been on tour with his brothers over the last few weeks amid news of his divorce from the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress, 27, and at his show at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, he told fans before he launched into a rendition of ‘Hesitate’: “Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family – I love you guys.”

He walked around the stage and looked down at the ground while the crowd cheered him on, and video from one cinematographer showed him in close-up singing the lyrics to the song while a single tear rolled from his eye.

During the moment Joe was singing the lines: “Time, time only heals if we work through it now, I promise we’ll figure this out.”

Joe continued to sing the chorus along with brothers Nick and Kevin despite being overcome with emotion.

His parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr were watching in the audience and a clip showed Denise putting her hand over her mouth and shook her head as soon as her children began playing the song.

Joe also told fans at the Saturday gig: “It’s been a crazy week I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?”

He filed for divorce from Sophie, with whom he has daughter Willa, three, as well as another girl born last year, on 5 September after four years of marriage and two daughters.

The couple said in a joint statement at the time: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sources told Page Six Joe has been “unhappy” for a while in his marriage to Sophie.

One added: “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.

“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year.”

The former couple – who have not revealed the name of their second daughter – eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 and said “I do” again at a more glamorous wedding in France later that year.