Alec Baldwin has become one of the first stars to pay tribute to the 9/11 victims on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks.

The 65-year-old actor, who in April had all criminal charges against him dropped over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the ‘Rust’ film, reflected on where he was when planes struck New York’s Twin Towers in 2001.

He said in an Instagram video on Monday (11.09.23) about the deadliest terror attack on US soil: “I wanted to take a moment to mention that I watched the ‘60 Minutes’ piece about 9/11 that was on tonight, Sunday night.

“It was really, really tough. It was a painful revisitation of the whole situation. “As I’ve mentioned, in some posts, previously, on the day of 9/11, I was on Long Island, rehearsing to do a play.”

Lifelong New Yorker Alec said he went into the city a week after the 9/11 attacks and visited the charred Ground Zero with his brother, Billy, where they worked with the Red Cross.

Alec said watching the ‘60 Minutes’ show reminded him of the “heroism” of firefighters and police on the day of the attacks.

He added: “Twenty-two years later – hard to believe it’s been 22 years. I remember that, like it was yesterday.

“I just want to say, God bless everyone. God bless everyone, who died... and their families. God bless the firefighters.”

On the morning of Tuesday, 11 September, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions of the East Coast to California.

The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and aimed the next two flights toward targets in or near Washington D.C..

A third team of terrorists succeeded in crashing into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense in Arlington County, Virginia, while the fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania following a passenger revolt.

The attacks killed almost 3,000 people and sparked the multi-decade “global war on terror”.

Monday saw Americans across the country gather at memorials, firehouses, city halls and universities to observe the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.