Kendall Jenner reposted the voicemail doomed United Flight 175 passenger Brian Sweeney left for his wife as the Kardashian clan marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The 27-year-old reality TV star’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 44, shared the same post along with a shot of the Washington Square Arch from 1997 when the Twin Towers still stood and one today without them.

And their sibling Khloe Kardashian, 39, said on Instagram on Monday (11.09.23): “We will never forget you. To the 2,997 people we lost that day, to their families, to the heroes, the first responders, the firefighters of NYC, and to everyone impacted by this day 22 years ago... we will ALWAYS remember you. Our hearts are with you today.”

Mr Sweeney’s famous final words to his wife Julie Sweeney Roth were: “Jules, this is Brian. Listen, I’m on an airplane that's been hijacked.

“If things don’t go well, and it’s not looking good, I just want you to know I absolutely love you.

“I want you to do good, go have good times. Same to my parents and everybody, and I just totally love you, and I'll see you when you get there.”

The domestic passenger craft United Airlines Flight 175 set for Logan International Airport in Massachusetts to Los Angeles International Airport, California, was hijacked by five al-Qaeda terrorists on the morning of 11 September 2001, as part of the 9/11 attacks.

The Boeing 767-200, carrying 65 passengers and crew, was crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing everyone aboard and causing the deaths of more than 600 people in the South Tower’s upper levels in addition to an unknown number of civilians and emergency personnel on floors beneath the impact zone.

Country singer Jessie James Decker was among other stars to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Monday.

The 35-year-old shared a photo of a group of firefighters raising the American flag amid the rubble of the World Trade Center, which she captioned: “We will NEVER forget. For those we have lost, and the heroes who saved lives on this day of tragedy.

“We all may see things differently, we may not always agree but I know on this day without a shadow of doubt, we all came together as one, we were unified, the courage, outpouring of humanity and fierce solidarity reminded us what we stand for (red heart emoji.)”