Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are expecting their first baby together.

The 'Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!' actor - who has 10-year-old son Axl with ex Fergie - and his partner have revealed she is pregnant with their first child.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a snap of Audra holding ultrasound photos and wrote: "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

The loved up pair got married in September 2022, and before they tied the knot it was reported Josh wanted "more more kids and always has".

Following their engagement, the source told PEOPLE magazine "they probably will have kids sooner than later".

Last year, another source told the outlet that Audra - a former Miss World America - was keen on having children with Josh, and getting to know his son.

And Fergie was among those to congratulate the couple on their happy news this week.

She commented: "I am truly happy for you guy... Axl can’t wait to be a big brother."

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor had to go to hospital before he married Audra after injuring his back on a party bus during their rehearsal dinner and he admitted he was embarrassed to do so because he thought his lack of mobility would only highlight how much older he is than the bride.

He said: "They're already making fun of me, because I'm so much older than [Audra]. [Now,] I'm going to need a walker to go down the aisle? I'm going to need a wheelchair?”

Fortunately, the 'Shotgun Wedding' star was given an anti-inflammatory injection and pain-killing drugs so was able to make it down the aisle unaided, but ended up back at the hospital in a wheelchair the following day.

He told the new issue of America's InStyle magazine: "Imagine your first day [of marriage] you're having to wheel your husband into the hospital."

Josh explained he was attempting the feats of a "Russian gymnast" when he injured himself.

He recalled: “I tried to hold onto one of those bars inside those buses and do a Russian gymnast and stick my feet straight out, and I did something to my lower back.

“I literally couldn't move the next morning. I could not get out of bed.”