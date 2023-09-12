Ed Sheeran gatecrashed a Las Vegas wedding to perform for a bride and groom as they tied the knot.

The pop star was in Sin City over the weekend (09-10.09.23) ahead of his planned gig at the city's Allegiant Stadium on Saturday (09.09.23) and he took time out of his schedule to pop into the famous Little White Wedding Chapel to surprise couple Jordan and Carter Lindenfield during their wedding ceremony.

A video posted on his Instagram page shows the couple looking shocked as the singer walked into the venue with a small choir to serenade the bride and groom with a performance of his song 'Magical' which featured the lyrics: "This is how it feels to be in love/ This is magical, this is magical/ Is this how it feels to be in love?/ This is magical, this is magical."

After the couple said their vows, Ed acted as a witness and signed the couple's marriage licence for them.

After he posted video of the big day on Instagram, newly-wed Jordan commented: "THANK YOU SO MUCH for the most magical day of our lives ... we’ll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us."

It was a high point in the singer's weekend before his big Las Vegas gig was called off due to safety issues. According to Fox5vegas.com, long queues formed outside the venue due to a lengthy delay opening the doors and many concert-goers reportedly fell ill in the soaring temperatures.

The gig was eventually cancelled and fans were sent home. The show was rescheduled for October 28 and Ed apologised in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: "I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry."

Ed later added more detail about why the show was called off, writing: "A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything. I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation ...

"Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside.

"We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October."