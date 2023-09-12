Bebe Rexha may skip the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards because she's feeling "anxious and stressed" about walking the red carpet.

The 34-year-old singer is among the famous faces due to attend the glitzy bash at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday (12.09.23) as she is nominated for Best Collaboration for 'I’m Good (Blue)' with David Guetta but Bebe admits she's struggling with her mental health and fears she'll be criticised over her weight if she turns out for the bash.

In a video posted on TikTok, she explained: "I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that. I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human. But I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of and a lot of times they’ll be like: ‘Oh my God, I love how you’re all about positivity and confident.’ Let me tell you, right now, I’m not feeling so confident."

She went on: "I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight. ‘Cause I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad b**** that I usually am and I guess everybody has these days, and nobody ever feels perfect. And that’s why I wanted to make this video."

Bebe told her fans that she has an outfit ready, but she's still not sure if she will attend the ceremony. She added: "I don’t know if I’m going to go tomorrow. I do have an outfit. It is cute. And I do want to wear my dress, and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me."

She finished by asking her followers for any tips they might have for beating anxiety and she signed off by adding: "I genuinely want to go. Maybe you’ll see me on the red carpet tomorrow.”