Camila Mendes says a good quality concealer is her most essential beauty product.

The 'Riverdale' actress has opened up about her love of cosmetics after becoming the face of Armani Beauty and she's confessed her must-have product is a concealer and she recommends putting it on before foundation after stealing the tip from her make-up artist Carolina Gonzalez.

Revealing she uses Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Concealer ($39), she told Byrdie.com: "It's the best. I can wear it as a foundation if I want. It's one of those products that if I have it on hand, I'll feel good anywhere I go."

Gonzalez added of her concealer-before-foundation trick: "If all you need is concealer, I prefer to do that first instead of applying foundation. This way, you use less foundation because you've already covered up a bunch."

Mendes went on to insist she prefers a natural look using as few products as possible, adding: "I could wear a nude lip, foundation, and mascara and be happy.

She always makes sure she cleanses her face properly after wearing make-up to avoid any nasty breakouts. The TV star explained: "I love using Dr. Kay Wipe Away the Day Wipes ($29) [after cleansing]. I feel like if I use them every night, especially after a long night of wearing make-up, I'm guaranteed not to break out. Using these helps me exfoliate and get all the gunk off my face."