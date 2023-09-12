Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are said to be getting serious after they flaunted their romance at the US Open by packing on PDAs.

The ‘Dune’ actor, 27, and the Kardashians star, 26, were spotted getting touchy-feely in the crowd while laughing and sipping drinks during the men’s singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday. (10.09.23)

Kylie wrapped her arm around her Timothée’s shoulders and he was snapped leaning in for a kiss.

A video posted on X showed Kylie running her fingers through Timothée’s hair.

The couple were guests in the Cadillac suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium alongside other celebrities, including Jerry Seinfeld, Laverne Cox, Chace Crawford and ‘The Bear’ star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Despite their public displays of affection, the pair dressed low-key, with Timothée wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses and cap, and Kylie also dressed in dark clothes and shades.

Their US Open date came nearly a week after they took their romance public at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with fans saying online they must be “getting serious”.

They were spotted kissing in a VIP box at the gig alongside stars including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kylie’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Rapper Travis Scott, 32, who has 19-month-old daughter Aire and four-year-old girl Stormi with his ex Kylie was also at the show.

A week before that, the pair were seen leaving Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion in Kylie’s Range Rover.

It’s understood Kylie’s romance with Timothée is her first since she split from ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper Travis in late-2022.

The duo have been linked since April, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight at the time: “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships.

“It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”