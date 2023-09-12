Ariana Grande cried as she discussed "hiding" by having Botox and fillers.

The 30-year-old singer surprised herself when she got "emotional" as she admitted undergoing the cosmetic procedures for some time before deciding in 2018 they were "too much".

Speaking in a video for Vogue, she said: "Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 cause I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?

"Didn't expect to get emotional.

"For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not."

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker insisted she supports whatever beauty treatments people decide to undergo, but for herself now, she's looking forward to getting "deeper and deeper" lines on her face.

She said: "Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. But I know for me, I was like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more.

"And I think aging is such, it can be such a beautiful thing."

However, Ariana admitted she might have a change of heart in the future.

She laughed: "Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah.

"But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f*** it, let's lay it all out there."

The 'Wicked' actress later admitted she had been "nervous" about the video being made public.

Sharing screenshots, she wrote on Instagram: "Most nervous i've been in so long, and definitely not the best i've ever done my make up but had a very lovely time :) thank you for having me @voguemagazine and for making space for my very Cancerian humanness. (sic)"