Jamie Lynn Spears is taking part in the new series of 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 32-year-old actress will partner with Alan Bersten on the 32nd series of the ABC Latin and ballroom contest, and she has planned to donate her salary for taking part to actors' union SAG-AFTRA and the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Jamie Lynn said: “While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work. So I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA and just give back to them at a time where they can’t give back to themselves,”

The 'Sweet Magnolias' star - who has 15-year-old Maddie with former partner Casey Aldridge and five-year-old Ivey with husband Jamie Watson - doesn't think it is possible to be "100 percent ready" for the show, but she's excited to get started.

She said: “I didn’t realise what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I’m ready to challenge myself."

And Jamie Lynn has been getting encouragement from her older daughter.

She said: “She’s an athlete so I think she wants to see me kind of push myself."

Although it is still early days, Alan is impressed by his "dedicated" dance partner.

He said on the show: “We had our first rehearsal and it was great. Jamie Lynn is so hard-working and so dedicated and it’s actually so much fun. We get along so well.”

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix and 'The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson have previously been announced to be taking part in the new series, and the rest of the line-up will be announced on Wednesday (13.09.23).