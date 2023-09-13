Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has apologised for being "late for the party" after arriving in Germany for the Invictus Games on Tuesday (12.09.23).

The former 'Suits' actress joined her husband Prince Harry at a Family + Friends party for the competition - which the 38-year-old royal founded in 2014 for sick, injured, and wounded service personnel and veterans - in Dusseldorf and explained she hadn't been there for the beginning of the tournament due to her commitments to children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

She said: "It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party.

"Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home.

“Getting milk shakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.

“It is amazing, and I hear the week so far has been off to a good start — is that right?”

Meghan went on to thank the Fisher House Foundation - who operate 94 facilities in the US,UK and Germany, to give military and veteran families a comfortable space away from home while their loved ones are in hospital - for their endeavours and admitted she was "really proud" to be involved with the Games.

She said: “I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago and I was so moved by everything that they do. As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family.

"So I'm really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I'm grateful for all of you that are here. We've also received a few gifts from the Canadian team. We got a bracelet and on that bracelets they put the initials of one of the people who wasn't able to make it here tonight.

“There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can't be here [with] you, they are here in spirit. Thank you, thank you also for this amazing band and we're looking forward to such a fantastic week."

Meghan ended her speech with another reference to her children.

She said: "Have the best time, we're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much.”