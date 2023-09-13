Megan Thee Stallion is said to have not gotten in a fiery argument with Justin Timberlake at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Video footage that went viral appeared to show the pair having an angry exchange backstage during the event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night (12.09.23) with Megan seen waving her finger at the singer as he walked past with his NSYNC bandmates.

The clip prompted widespread speculation about a row between the pair but PEOPLE reports they were just being friendly and Megan was insisting she'd like to have a proper meeting with Justin in the future.

A source told the publication: "He said: ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said: ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper'."

Another insider added to the outlet that there's no bad blood between the pair, explaining: "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we've never met before!' It was their first time meeting and she was excited."

Megan Thee Stallion was at the show to perform her track 'Bongos' with Cardi B, while Justin was there to take part in a boyband reunion. The pop singer took to the stage with his former bandmates Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Lance Bass to present the Best Pop Video award to Taylor Swift, who was thrilled to see the group back together.

Taylor even took the chance to grill the singers on whether they are going to be touring or making any new music together.

She told them: "I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now?... they're going to do something and I need to know what it is. You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really... it's too much."