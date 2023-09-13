Sean 'Diddy' Combs dedicated his performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards set to his late ex Kim Porter.

The rap mogul - who had three children with actress Kim - took to the stage during the event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night (12.09.23) to perform a medley of his hits and he was joined by his 25-year-old son King - and he revealed Kim would have been thrilled to see the pair putting on a show together.

Speaking to Etonline.com backstage at the event, Combs explained: "Tonight was special. We doing to do this for [King's] mother, it's the first one we did for his mom, we was thinking about her. This was always a dream of hers. We'd be on stage together like in a big way, in such a global televised event."

He went on to tell his son: "I'm proud of you," before giving him a big hug.

During the set, the rapper - who was presented with the Global Icon Award - performed songs including 'It's All About the Benjamins', 'I Need a Girl' and 'Mo Money Mo Problems' and was also joined on stage by Yung Miami and Keyshia Cole.

Kim was mum to the rapper's son King - real name Christian Combs - as well as twin girls D'Lila and Jessie Combs, both 16. The music star is also dad to four more children from other relationships.

The former couple dated on and off for 13 years before splitting for good in 2007. Kim died in 2020 aged 47 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Los Angeles.

King followed his dad into the music industry after finishing high school and previously declared it was his only career choice. He told PEOPLE last year: "It's really always been something I wanted to do. There have been times when my dad questioned me and asked: 'What's your plan B? Are you sure you want to do this?' and I'm like: 'There is no plan B'."

When asked what he's learned from his dad, King replied: "I would say the biggest lesson is never stop. Can't stop, won't stop. That's what it is."