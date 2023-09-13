Apple has unveiled the iPhone 15.

The tech giant have showcased their latest smartphone offering - offering the standard and Plus model - at a launch event in Cupertino in California.

The gadget features a new operating system, iOS17, and a whole new range of features, such as Live Voicemail, NameDrop and StandBy all kept in a new titanium frame with cutting-edge black glass.

Both editions of the device - whose retail prices start at $799 and $999, respectively - boast a new feature dubbed the Dynamic Island, a 48MP and 2x Telephoto option for three optical zoom levels and A16 Bionic chip, to power it all.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice-President for iPhone Product Marking, said: "iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward with exciting camera innovations that inspire creativity, the intuitive Dynamic Island, and the A16 Bionic chip for proven powerful performance.

"We’re also pushing the power of computational photography to new levels this year with a 48MP Main camera featuring a new 24MP default for super-high-resolution photos, a new 2x Telephoto option, and next-generation portraits.”

The Steve Jobs-founded company has also adhered to the European Union’s efforts to standardise USB-C chargers as they have ditched their Lightning port.

Tim Cook, the CEO dubbed the two products - which come in an array of colours like yellow, pink, blue and green along with the standard black and white - the “best and most capable iPhones we’ve ever made” at the event on Tuesday (12.09.23).