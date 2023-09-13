France could demand Apple recall all iPhone 12 phones over radiation fears.

The tech giant has been ordered to cease sales and to take back all the 2020 devices if they cannot fix an issue through a software update by ANFR, the French watchdog concerned with radio frequencies.

Apple told BBC News that they had contested the decision and claimed they sent them the lab results - from their scientists and third-party facilities - proving the phone adheres to their current regulations.

The problem comes after the World Health Organisation made efforts to soothe fears about radiation emitting from mobile phones. On their website, they say there is no evidence able to definitively show low levels of electromagnetic fields is dangerous to human beings.

However, Jean-Noel Barrot, the French digital minister, told the newspaper Le Parisien that the phone’s Specific Absorption Rate exceeded the recommended levels.

He told the outlet: “Apple is expected to respond within two weeks.

"If they fail to do so, I am prepared to order a recall of all iPhones 12 in circulation. The rule is the same for everyone, including the digital giants."

The ANFR reported that the iPhone 12’s SAR was 5.74 watts per kilogram, which is above the limit set by the European Union for a phone in a person’s hand or pocket.

They also said they were intending on sharing their findings with any other regulators across the political confederation.

The news came on the same day that Apple unveiled their iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the first device to adhere to the EU’s move to make USB-C charging ports.