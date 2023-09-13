Apple has announced 'Resident Evil 4', 'Death Stranding', 'Assassin's Creed Mirage' and more for the iPhone 15 Pro.

The tech giant unveiled its new smartphone range this week, complete with the switch to USB-C, higher-res photos, a better battery, and more.

The company also confirmed some big games which users will be able to run on their devices.

'Resident Evil Village', 'Resident Evil 4', and 'Death Stranding' re coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. Meanwhile, 'Assassin’s Creed Mirage' will be available in the first half of 2024.

In a press release, Apple said: "Now with hardware-accelerated ray tracing — which is 4x faster than software-based ray tracing — iPhone 15 Pro offers smoother graphics, as well as more immersive AR applications and gaming experiences.

"iPhone 15 Pro brings true-to-life gaming to the palm of users’ hands with console titles never before seen on a smartphone."

The company noted that the new 6-core GPU in A17 Pro gives the iPhone more scope, "enabling next-level mobile gaming with fast, efficient performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing".

Although iPhones have had the capability of playing current-gen games via cloud gaming, the new hardware means modern titles should be natively playable.