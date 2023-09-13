Naomie Harris ditched a plan to launch her own sustainable fashion brand when she was offered the chance to team up with OMNES.

The James Bond star connected with the environmentally-friendly clothing company to create her own collection of "planet-conscious red-carpet dresses" and she's revealed the deal helped her live out her dream of selling clothing with a conscience.

Speaking to Stylist magazine, she explained: "For a while I'd thought about starting my own brand because I wanted to do something sustainable that was also size and price inclusive, but I stumbled across OMNES who were doing exactly that and I contacted them about designing a capsule collection.

I'm so glad it happened that way."

When launching her designs with the company, she explained her vision for the collection and revealed the plan came about during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

She said: "Designing has been my lifelong passion, and during lockdown, I had the opportunity to indulge in it by enlisting an illustrator to bring my ideas to life. The most important aspect of clothing is how it serves a woman’s body. We wanted this collection to be comfortable, confident, freeing, and bold."

A message from OMNES added: "This debut collection finds synergy between our brand philosophy that fashion shouldn’t cost the earth with Naomie’s own passion for accessible and inclusive garments for any occasion including walking the red carpet. This four-piece capsule features vibrant colour-block designs, made from premium and innovative fabrics including deadstock, organic cotton and recycled materials."

The designs include a yellow organic cotton dress which retails for £75 as well as a black gown with tassels created from recycled polyester which is on sale for £135.