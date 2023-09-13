Xbox vice president Sarah Bond thinks artificial intelligence can have a positive impact on game development.

The executive has weighed in on the role AI can play in making games, following Microsoft's $10 billion investment in ChatGPT company OpenAI for various AI initiatives.

She told Inverse: "You're really going to see game development be further democratized by the power of AI.

"There's going to be a game developer or game creator copilot that makes it easier for anybody to create a game, even if they are not deeply schooled in computer science or how to use Unity."

She added that it won't take long until "playing a game and creating a game being synonymous".

She explained: "Music and video have had far more democratisation of creators. I see the need so clearly.

"I meet so many people who want to create a game."

Her comments on AI echo the sentiments of Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who said ealier this year that he's "excited" about the future.

Back in February, he said: "Absolutely, [AI] will play a role in video games. AI always has.

"I get excited about some of the work that the team is doing. It gives them more of a canvas.

"Whether it's simulated physics, whether it's 3D rendering, whether it's great audio technology.

"What I find is when you give our creators new tools to play with, they then work it -sometimes it takes a couple years to find them rhythm of how everything fits in."