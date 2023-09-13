Mira Sorvino has been added to the cast of the latest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season.

The 55-year-old – who won her best supporting actress Oscar for her role as a ditzy prostitute in Woody Allen’s 1995 hit ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ – was announced as the newest cast member on Wednesday (13.09.23) as bosses revealed the final line up of the show’s 32nd series.

Other big names set to hit the ballroom include ‘The Brady Bunch’s’ Barry Williams, 68, and 49-year-old ‘American Pie’ actress Alyson Hannigan.

This upcoming season is set to air on 26 September and will be judged by Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli following the death of ballroom dance veteran Len Goodman, who died in April at age 78.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will also host the season.

The full cast list comes a day after it was revealed Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, would be joining the cast.

Jamie has said she is “ready to challenge” herself on the dance floor, adding: “I don’t know if one can ever be 100 per cent ready to take on something this big. I didn’t realise what a commitment it is.”

Jamie added both her children were excited at the prospect of her taking to the dance floor, especially her 15-year-old girl Maddie.

She said: “My 15-year-old was like, ‘You’re going to dance on TV? What are you doing mom?’ But she was like, ‘Mom, you have to do it.’ She’s an athlete so I think she wants to see me kind of push myself.

“Typically I’d be working on different ventures but I think it’s just important that I have this opportunity.

“And if I get up there and even if I embarrass myself, I’m doing it for a good reason and hopefully giving back to the community that’s literally given back to me since I was a little girl.”

Season 32 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ premieres on 26 September at 8pm ET on ABC.

The full list of contestants and their partners

– Supermodel Tyson Beckford will be partnered with Jenna Johnson

– Marvel Star Xochitl Gomez will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy

– Alyson Hannigan will be partnered with Sash Farber

– Influencer and reality TV star Harry Jowsey will be partnered with Rylee Arnold

– Former ‘Bachelorette’ competitor Charity Lawson will be partnered with Artem Chigvinstsev

– ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix will be partnered with Pasha Pashkov

– Musician Jason Mraz will be partnered with Daniella Karagach

– Singer Lele Pons will be partnered with Brandon Armstrong

– Mira Sorvino will be partnered with Gleb Savchenko

– Jamie Lynn Spears will be partnered with Alan Bersten

– Real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky will be partnered with Emma Slater

– Actor Matt Walsh will be partnered with Koko Iwasaki

– Barry Williams will be partnered Petra Murgatroyd