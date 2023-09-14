Britney Spears is thought to have taken a dig at her sister and ex-husband with her latest raunchy Instagram video.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, has had a long-running feud with her younger sibling Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, over her role in the performer’s gruelling conservatorship battle to take back control of her life and fortune – and said she left “a little shocked” when her husband of only 14 months Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from her in August.

Days after it was confirmed Jamie Lynn has signed up for the 32nd season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, and amid reports she is gearing up for a battle over her finances with Sam, Britney posted an Instagram video of her twirling round a pole in front of mirrors in what appeared to be ger LA mansion wearing a black thong, white boots and red sports bra.

She captioned the clip with a US flag and snake emoji – prompting her fand to say she was comparing Jamie and Sam to sneaky reptiles.

Britney gave fans a look at her rear as she stood up from the pole, with her soundtrack to the clip Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Electric City’.

Jamie has said she will donate her weekly salary from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to the ongoing writers’ and SAG strikes.

Britney has also flaunted a snake tattoo she’s had in the midst of her bitter divorce battle.

The ‘Piece of Me’ singer had the inking weeks after Sam filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

She posted a video of her wincing while sat on a chair as she got the inking and simply captioned the post with a snake emoji, and said during the video while dancing once it was done: “My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited, yeah.”

The reptile design sits above a fairy tattoo she already had on her lower spine.

Britney’s other inkings include double crosses below her hips, a lip print on her waist and a vine on her foot.

Sources said as soon as news broke of the break-up Sam and Britney had “nuclear” bust-up about how she allegedly cheated on him, with Sam apparently saying he had been attacked by Britney while he was sleeping.

He has unfollowed the singer on Instagram, and she appeared to respond by uploading a clip of herself having fun with pals, including her long-time manager Cade Hudson.

It was also recently claimed Britney believed that Sam was secretly working with her estranged dad Jamie by feeding him information that would help keep her locked into her 13-year conservatorship, which only formally ended in April 2022.

The estranged couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Britney’s Thousand Oaks home in California in June 2022.