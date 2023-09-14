Kate Winslet says she started out as the “fat kid” with the “wrong f****** shoes on”.

The ‘Titanic’ actress, 47, is now worth $65 million and won the best actress Oscar in 2009 for her role in ‘The Reader’, but says she spent years being targeted over her body shape before she made it big.

She told Vogue about her journey after feeling like “the fat kid at the back (of the class) with the wrong f****** shoes on”: “I was consistently told I was the wrong shape. I was consistently told I would have to settle for less.”

When asked why she didn’t give up her on her acting dreams, Kate declared: “’Cause I wasn’t going to take that s*** from anyone.”

Kate is also now happily settled with three children – Mia, 22, who she had with her filmmaker first husband Jim Threapleton, 50, as well as her son Joe, 19, who she had with director Sam Mendes, 58, and her boy Bear, nine, who she had with her husband Edward Abel Smith, 45, who she met days before a terrifying house fire on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island in 2011.

Her breakthrough role came when she was cast aged 17 by Peter Jackson in ‘Heavenly Creatures’, a dark tale based on the true story of two girls who killed a woman in 1950s New Zealand.

Three years later she became a global star thanks to landing the role in James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’.

Her tough years are maybe why she hasn’t read one of her reviews since she was 21.

She also shuns social media and has kept her children away from it, with her son Bear told he is not allowed an iPhone.

Kate added: “But I’m not in any way smug about it. I do see how it’s a very difficult negotiation for parents.”

She also said she loves the simple pleasures in life away from showbiz, including “doing the school drop-off and pickup”, “going to Waitrose” and cooking.

Kate added: “Just being able to watch the telly – lovely, with a packet of crisps. F****** brilliant.”