Elon Musk says there is an “overwhelming consensus” on regulating Artificial Intelligence.

The X CEO reported that some of the industry’s biggest heavyweights, like OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg all agreed with the need to set limits on the ever-growing arena at a secretive conference in Washington DC, which also included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Bill Gates and Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s past and present chief executives.

Afterwards, the 52-year-old billionaire told reporters that he wanted a “referee” on the sector, which has been criticised for copyright infringements, how easily it spreads misinformation and the destructive impact it is expected to have on the job market.

He continued: "I think we'll probably see something happen. I don't know on what timeframe or exactly how it will manifest itself.”

Elon has been a long-time critic of the capabilities of the tech, telling BBC News in April: "I think there should be a regulatory body established for overseeing AI to make sure that it does not present a danger to the public."

Mark Zuckerberg - who helms the parent company of social media brands like Instagram, Facebook and Threads - urged US federal lawmakers in Congress to "engage with AI to support innovation and safeguards".

The 39-year-old entrepreneur continued it was "better that the standard is set by American companies that can work with our government to shape these models on important issues".

Sam Altman - who helms the parent company of the AI chatbot Chat GPT - testified to Congress about the drawbacks of AI in May.

At the time, the 38-year-old tech boss told lawmakers: "I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong ... we want to be vocal about that. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”