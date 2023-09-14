University of Bristol to host one of Europe's most powerful Artificial Intelligence supercomputers

Published
2023/09/14

A UK university has been picked to house one of Europe’s most powerful supercomputers.

The University of Bristol is set to become the new home of the AI Research Resource - nicknamed Isambard-AI, after the legendary engineer Isambard Brunel - to “maximise the potential” of the tech.

The university’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said it will "help researchers maximise the potential of AI".

The school - who already have the supercomputer Isambard 3 - admitted they were “delighted” to be selected to host the device.

Professor Simon McIntosh- Smith, a senior lecturer of high-performance computing at the Russell Group University, said: "We're delighted to be chosen as the site to host the UK's first ever Artificial Intelligence Research Resource.

"Isambard-AI will be one of the world's first, large-scale, open AI supercomputers, and builds on our expertise designing and operating cutting-edge computational facilities, such as the incoming Isambard 3."

This comes after a student at the same university devised an app to prevent others from cheating on assignments with an essay bot, a common problem in academic settings.

Ed Daniels, a 22-year-old fourth-year student, felt he needed to “protect the education system” after the surge in popularity of chatbots like ChatGPT - by “fighting fire with fire” with his venture, AIED.UK.

He told BBC News: "Currently, the best models of essay-writing bots, you have to pay for. You have to pay £20 a month to get GPT 4, and it is a lot better, so that gives richer students a real advantage.

"It worries me that some people may not have access to that stuff, so we need to level the playing field.”

