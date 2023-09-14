Kris Jenner is seemingly eyeing her own loungewear line.

The 67-year-old momager has filed to trademark her name for use on sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, jackets, and loungewear, in patent documents obtained by The New York Post's Page Six column.

In 2021, Kris claimed her skincare brand which had been in the works for several years was on the way.

Following reports that the 'Kardashians' star was set to launch her own beauty empire, the businesswoman confirmed she was planning to launch her line "when the time is right", after nailing down a formula and samples "four or five years ago".

She told WSJ magazine: "I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it.

“I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority … About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skincare line … I had some samples done up.

“So I do have a skincare line that I love that’s ready to go … When the time is right, a year from now, maybe two — I just think it’s really important for older women to realise that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated.”

The head of the Kardashian/Jenner Klan added that the products were replicas of exactly what she uses in her daily routine.

She said: “I just did something that emulates exactly what my daily routine is. That will be my line. I think beauty is definitely my niche. I love all of it.”

However, fans are yet to get a skincare line.

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch would follow in the footsteps of her daughters Kylie Jenner, 26, and Kim Kardashian West, 42, who run KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin respectively.

TMZ previously reported that Kris had filed documents to trademark Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Skincare.

Kris previously unveiled her self-care and cleaning products brand Safely with close pal Chrissy Teigen.

The collection boasted plant-based cleaning products such as hand cream, soap, hand sanitiser, and glass cleaner.