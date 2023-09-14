Tyra Banks has returned to the world of fashion and modelling as the new face of Karen Millen's ICONS Series.

The 'America's Next Top Model' creator follows in the footsteps of Helena Christensen, Paulina Porizkova, Elizabeth Hurley, and Elle Macpherson in fronting the campaign.

The "affordable" collection will have wearers chanelling their "inner catwalk", according to the former Victoria's Secret Angel.

The pieces include a series of figure-hugging bodycon dresses and a trench coat.

Tyra, 49, served as creative director for the photoshoot.

In a statement, she said: "I am thrilled to be part of the Karen Millen ICONS Series and feel honoured to be featured alongside some of the most iconic supermodels in history. It humbles me to call them peers. People are going to channel their inner catwalk in these dynamic pieces as they power-strut down the runways of their world. The collection exudes glam meets luxury, and I love that the price point makes them affordable for everybody everywhere."

Natasha Hackett, Karen Millen's brand director, added: “We are so thrilled to work with Tyra Banks, her radiant charisma, natural beauty, and steadfast diligence make her an indisputable ICON. With female empowerment at the heart of the brand, this latest campaign promises to embody the core values of our customers."

The Karen Millen ICONS Series Vol. 5 is available via www.karenmillen.com.

In 2019, Tyra came out of her modelling retirement for a series of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers.

A year later, she admitted she was "30 pounds heavier" after indulging.

In a video clip with Harper's Bazaar, she said: "I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life.

"Right now, you can't tell because I have on a men's blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year."

The reality television star had no regrets about the extra weight she gained as she has always enjoyed dining out and tests herself to eat at various restaurants throughout the year as one of her hobbies.

She explained: "A lot of my personal life and the things that I like to do and my hobby is food. Finding new restaurants, doing a challenge where I can't go to the same restaurant again for six months, finding food festivals. I love a supper club, it is a true, very important thing to me.

"It's like when you're tired and working hard, you go to this fast food and this fast food restaurant and you compare the burgers, so I'm 30 pounds heavier and it'll come off one day but not today."