'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' is not getting any DLC.

Producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that the sequel to 2017's 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' has nothing new to add.

In an email to NPR, Aonuma said: "We were able to implement all of the elements that we wanted to achieve in this world and this story, so there will not be any DLC. Please continue to enjoy the vast world of Hyrule.”

Meanwhile, Aonuma previously said he would love to see the Nintendo game turned into a movie.

Following the success of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' - which grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, and set multiple box-office records, including the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game - he urged fans of the action-adventure games to make it known that they want to see it happen.

He told Polygon: "I have to say, I am interested. For sure, but it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately. Maybe the voice of the fans is what's important here."

The title is the fastest-selling Nintendo game in the US with over four million copies sold there alone.