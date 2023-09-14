'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' and 'Jedi Fallen Order' director Stig Asmussen is parting ways with EA.

According to Bloomberg, the video game developer, who is best known for working on the 'God of War' series for Santa Monica Studio and the 'Star Wars' titles for Respawn Entertainment, is departing the latter "to pursue other adventures".

EA added in a statement that: "After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck."

Those who have concerns about the latest game in the sci-fi series needn't, as EA explained how "veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'."

Asmussen's departure comes after he hinted at making a trilogy.

He said there are plenty of "ideas" beyond the forthcoming game for Jedi Knight Cal Kestis' journey to continue.

The director told IGN: "I always wanted to see this as a trilogy. How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."

He added that a third game in the EA series would likely be made using Unreal Engine 5.