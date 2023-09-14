Salma Hayek has revealed "meditation" is the secret to looking so youthful.

The 57-year-old star left fans stunned earlier this month with a series of stunning bikini snaps to mark her birthday, and now she has opened up on how she avoids being bothered by growing old.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I really believe it is. People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation.

"You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard... It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it.

"But meditation is a walk in the park, because it's my own form of it. You sit in a moment with yourself, that's already meditation. But do I do it every day."

Salma also reflected on her friendship with Angelina Jolie - who she starred opposite in 2021 Marvel blockbuster 'The Eternals' - noting that their bond "keeps growing".

Asked what she loves most about her pal, she added: "Everything. She's been very very enriching in my life, in so many ways - as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists."

Over the summer, Salma delve into her "strange meditation" process, insisting she doesn't "feel the time" when she's in the zone.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast, she explained: "I know what it is. Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don't feel the time. It's so much fun.

"It's actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations."

The Hollywood star actually notices a change in her appearance she doesn't meditate.

She said: "When I don't do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop. My herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles - I start breaking down."