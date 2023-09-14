The Prince and Princess of Wales are hiring a CEO with a "low ego" to run their household.

Prince William and his wife Catherine have put out a job application for the senior position, who will be tasked with running their household of 60 staff, and they will have a pivotal role in shaping the "professional and collaborative culture" in the long term.

The advertisement reads: "This is a unique opportunity.

"The CEO is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household, reporting directly to TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales. They will be responsible for the development and implementation of TRH's long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture."

It notes that the successful candidate will need to be "emotionally intelligent, with 'low ego', and strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others."

They will be in direct contact with King Charles and Queen Camilla to ensure their priorities are aligned.

This is a bold move from William and Catherine, both 41, as until now, senior royals usually have a Private Secretary in this role.

Instead of listing the position on The Royal Family's official website, the couple also recruited the firm Odgers Berndtson to advertise the role.

A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column that this is a "revolutionary move".

They added: "They are overthrowing the traditional, hierarchical structure in which staff answer to private secretaries. It has really set the cat among the pigeons. Will the King and Queen have to follow their lead?"

The couple hiring a CEO comes days after it was revealed that the future king and his wife - who have Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis - are doing their best to balance their royal duties with raising their children privately.

William and Catherine have taken on more royal duties since the death of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on September 8, 2022, and getting the balance right is "something they think about every day".

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE: "They are maintaining a good balance between carrying out their duties and raising their children as privately as possible."