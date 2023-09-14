'It was awesome': Elon Musk shares Amber Heard cosplay photo

2023/09/14 16:00 (BST)

Elon Musk found it "awesome" when Amber Heard dressed up as a video game character in the bedroom.

The Space X founder dated the 'Aquaman' actress on and off for a year in 2017 and he has confirmed a story featured in his new biography that she would don a white bodysuit with a gold halo and mechanical wings to transform into Mercy from 'Overwatch'.

He posted on his platform X: “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome."

The 52-year-old tech mogul then followed his post on the social media platform, which was previously known as Twitter, with a photo of Amber in her outfit.

In Walter Isaacson's book, which is simply titled 'Elon Musk', the author told how Amber commissioned the costume after her then-boyfriend said she resembled the character.

He wrote in an extract obtained by MailOnline: "He told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favourite character in the video game 'Overwatch'.

"So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him."

Elsewhere in the book, singer Grimes - who has three children with the Tesla boss - branded Amber "chaotically evil".

She told the author: "My 'Dungeons and Dragons' alignment would be chaotic good. Whereas Amber’s is probably chaotic evil."

The writer also claimed Elon's brother, Kimbal Musk, wasn't a fan of the 'Danish Girl' star.

Another extract stated: "[Kimbal] and friends hated her with a passion that made their distaste for [his first wife] Justine [Wilson] pale."

And talking about his brother's relationships, Kimbal said: “It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him. They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side, and Elon knows they are toxic.”

