Warner Bros. Studio Tour London have confirmed the return of Hogwarts in the Snow.

'Harry Potter' fans will get to see the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley and Hagrid's Hut set undergo a wintery transformation, thanks to a blanket of snow, while the Great Hall will be dressed for a festive feast.

And that's not all because Dinner in the Great Hall will also return, taking place on the evenings of 12 and 13 December, allowing guests over the age of 18 to enjoy drinks and canapes in the lobby before a two-course seated meal n the Great Hall before starting their Studio Tour, which will include a drink by the Potions Classroom, a drink and dessert served on Platform 9 ¾ and a Butterbeer in the Backlot Cafe. After choosing a gift from the Christmas shop, the night will end with a disco in the lobby under the Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon.

New for this year is a Family Dinner in the Great Hall for those aged 12 and up, taking place on the evening of 8 December.

Other highlights for Hogwarts in the Snow - which will run from 11 November until 14 January - include a hands-on snowmaking station, a lesson Neville Longbottom's Yule Ball dance steps, and touches including Handmate Christmas cards created by the crew during filming, Christmas trees topped with flying witches, and festively-decorated fireplaces.

Tickets must be pre-booked, and all extra Hogwarts in the Snow additions are included in the ticket price. They are available to purchase at www.wbstudiotour.co.uk or by calling the Studio Tour’s Visitor Services Team on 0800 640 4550.