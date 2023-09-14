Drea de Matteo says she was forced to join OnlyFans as she couldn’t land acting work after refusing to get a Covid vaccine.

The ‘Sopranos’ star, 51, announced in August she was joining the X-rated platform – using ‘The Sopornos’ in her bio on the site – and is charging $15 a month for her raunchy content.

She has now told Fox Digital the move came after her career took a major hit after her agent dropped her and she “almost” lost her house due to her decision to not comply with Hollywood’s vaccine mandates.

Drea added: “I didn’t know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I’m supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage.

“I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again.”

Drea regularly posts on X about her controversial views on vaccines, and went on about getting on OnlyFans: “I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it.’… I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner.”

She also sees the site as a way to provide for her kids – daughter Alabama Gypsyrose, 15, and 12-year-old son Waylon Albert ‘Blackjack’, who she has with her ex, Shooter Jennings, 44.

Drea added: “My kids have always been my number one focus. “Had I known that I could work out of my closet my whole life, I never would have (believed.)

“I know that might sound crazy and might sound somewhat lazy, but I am a very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children. I balanced it all, and I’ve done it all.”

Hitting back at the flood of critics who have attacked her on social media for signing up to OnlyFans, she said: “I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans.

“But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat.”

In 2021, Drea revealed that she was only paid $500 an episode for the first season of ‘The Sopranos’, before it went in the thousands after she stayed on.

But she said the cast doesn’t receive residuals from the show, which ran from 1999 to 2007.

Drea, who won the 2004 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing the long-suffering girlfriend of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher Moltisanti character – added: “I didn’t spend enough time on the show to really make money.”