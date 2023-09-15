Sienna Miller wore an ostentatious Rihanna-style maternity outfit to display her growing baby bump at the Vogue World event on London.

The ‘Alfie’ actress, 41, showed off her swelling stomach at the city’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday (14.09.23) as she walked the red carpet in a white two-piece Schiaparelli Haute Couture dressed comprised of a collared crop top and matching cream puff-style skirt.

Sienna first revealed her bump in a bikini during a beach holiday in Ibiza in August.

She already has 10-year-old daughter Marlowe with her actor ex Tom Sturridge, 37, who is currently dating 39-year-old model and fashion designer Alexa Chung.

Sienna told in April 2022 that she froze her eggs when she turned 40 years old after struggling with “pressure” to have “more kids” in her 30s.

She told Elle UK at the time: “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Her upcoming second baby will be the ‘American Sniper’ star’s her first with 26-year-old boyfriend Oli Green, 26, with whom she’s been linked since February last year.

It appears the actress’ love of fashion has already rubbed off on her daughter as Marlowe sat front row at New York Fashion Week earlier this year with her mum – where she also posed with Alexa.

Sienna was joined on the star-studded Vogue World red carpet by the likes of singer Rita Ora, 32, ‘Titanic’ actress Kate Winslet, 47, actress and singer Dove Cameron, 27, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 73.

The second annual Vogue World event will celebrate British theatre and fashion, with a live runway show showcasing creations from various designers to kick off London Fashion Week.