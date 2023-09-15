Johnny Depp has always found refuge in music.

The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor has been on tour with his Hollywood Vampires supergroup – alongside bandmates Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – since he won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, 37, in 2022, and has now revealed playing guitar and singing has always been his fastest way to connect with his emotions.

He told the South China Morning Post newspaper: “Well, music for me has always been by far the fastest, most effective way to a feeling, to an emotion, to thoughts and situations that you’ve lived.

“And if you apply those things to your work, you know that you can live inside the moment that you experienced 30 years ago, or you can apply various memories to things.

“So music has always been super important, it was always somehow connected with that lonely blues guitar. The beauty of it for me, was that it was automatically rock ’n’ roll, but at the same time, it’s Bach. It’s Mozart as well.”

Talk was rife Johnny’s Hollywood career could be over amid Amber’s accusations against him before he won a defamation suit against his former wife after a jury found that she had defamed the actor by suggesting he had abused her in a newspaper article.

He was awarded $15 million in damages and has since been making an acting comeback.

Johnny has starred in this year’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and is currently directing his friend Al Pacino, 83, in a film about the artist Modigliani.

He gave the chat to the South China Morning Post to promote the new deal he has done with Dior to keep plugging its Sauvage fragrances, for which he’s said to have been paid $20 million.

Johnny added the scent is also a source of comfort, saying: “Sauvage has become a part of my daily routine, as much as getting dressed basically.

“It is a scent that obviously I feel close to, and it is something that I have had the honour, the pleasure and the privilege of being part of. I feel like I found my signature scent.

“I have always used aftershave. I remember using Aqua Velva and I remember using Brut or Old Spice or whatever, but I fell in love with this stuff.

“That stuff, after you shave, smacking it on to your face, that has been with me for a billion years.”