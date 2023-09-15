Sean Penn thinks threatening studio executives with manipulating images of their daughters using AI would end the SAG-AFTRA strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill.

The outspoken dad-of-two ‘Milk’ actor, 63, who has actress daughter Dylan Penn, 32, and actor son Hopper, 30, with his ex-wife Robin Wright Penn, 57, ranted he’s convinced making the “indecent proposal” would make Hollywood power-players give up the idea of not agreeing terms over the use of AI with actors and writers on the picket line.

He raged in an interview with Variety: “(I’ll go in with a camera crew to a room with studio heads and say) ‘So you want my scans and voice data and all that?’

“OK, here’s what I think is fair: ‘I want your daughter’s, because I want to create a virtual replica of her and invite my friends over to do whatever we want in a virtual party right now. Would you please look at the camera and tell me you think that’s cool?’”

He added: “It’s not about business. It’s an indecent proposal. That they would do that and not be taken to task for it is insulting.

“This is a real exposé on morality – a lack of morality.”

Despite winning two best actor Oscars, Sean has spent recent years indulging his interests in investigative journalism, documentary making and writing.

But he has started to make comebacks in acting, first with a small role in 2021’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ and with a well-received turn in this year’s ‘Daddio’.

When asked about acting in 2018, he said: “I’m not in love with that anymore.” The same year he published a satirical novel called ‘Bob Honey who Just do Stuff’ that received lukewarm critical reviews.