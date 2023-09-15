Naomi Campbell created a PrettyLittleThing line because she doesn't believe young women know who she is.

The 53-year-old supermodel has teamed up with the online fashion retailer on the Designed by Naomi Campbell collection.

Explaining the reason behind the line in a two-part documentary, she said: "I get to speak to a younger generation of which I didn't think even knew who I was.

"When I think fashion, fashion does not discriminate. I can't wait to see all these lovely young women wearing my designs.

"I want young girls to take from this collection to be themselves, to feel confident in how they wear these clothes and designed by me and interpret who they are in the clothes. So bringing their own essence, style swag to the outfits."

Naomi recently insisted she wants to be a "changemaker" even if it means embracing "fast fashion".

The 90s fashion icon has teamed up with two emerging designers in a bid to bring about change in the fast fashion industry.

As quoted by Women's Wear Daily, she said: "I’m looking at myself as a changemaker. As a changemaker, I thought this was something that was a good thing to do.

"I know that it’s fast fashion, and that people have their criticism. I’m not denying them.

"But as a changemaker, I felt this was a great way to effect change in the industry in getting my emerging designers recognized and seeing them on a global platform.”

The supermodel is keen to see the industry open up "all borders" and not "discriminate".

She added: "If their dream is to show, then let them show.

“Giving them the support that they need is the most important thing, whether that is how they manufacture or produce. That’s why I started Emerge [in 2021].”

She was drawn to designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson through their respective heritages - Nigerian and Jamaican - and also by the possibility of discovering how "a whole different audience" looks at fashion.

She said: "I’m 53. It’s [a matter of] getting to know a whole different audience that I didn’t know before or I thought I didn’t know, or I thought they didn’t know me."

However, she wasn't going to be drawn on assessing the "diversity" of the current fashion landscape.

She explained: "I'm so over the word. This is my point – I feel like so many people just use that word to tick a box, to make sure that they’re not called out or anything like that. I don’t use that word.

"For me, it’s not about using the word or ticking a box — it’s about doing the action, the pure action. It’s giving a part of your platform and sharing it with someone, who is talented.”