Elon Musk adds news X feature to hide 'liked' posts

Published
2023/09/15 11:18 (BST)

Elon Musk is adding a new feature to X to allow users to hide posts they've 'liked'.

The tech billionaire bought Twitter last year and has been busy making a number of changes to the social media platform - including renaming it X - and now his latest idea is to add a new toggle which will allow users to decide whether they want their followers to see posts which they're previously clicked 'like' on.

He made the announcement in a post on his own X account, writing: "You can now hide your likes, but I recommend keeping them open and just using bookmarks for interesting posts."

X users will be able to keep the record of their 'liked' posts private by simply switching the toggle on the 'Hide Likes' button. The new feature doesn't hide likes completely - it will just remove the 'likes' tab from a user's profile. Followers will still be able see likes on individual posts. However, the addition will only be available to Premium subscribers who pay to use the service and add a blue tick.

It comes after Musk previously introduced the bookmark button which he described as a "de facto silent like". He explained: "Unlike likes, bookmarks are private."

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion back in 2022, Musk has made changes including limiting the number of posts viewers can view to 10,000 a day for verified users and 1,000 posts a day for unverified users while new unverified users can only see 500.

He also brought in the subscription fees for verified users which start at $8 a month for individuals and around $1,000 per month for accounts belonging to companies.

