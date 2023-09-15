'Hades 2' will enter early access in Q2 2024.

In a new blog post, developer Supergiant confirmed the wait for the game is due to the team preparing "at least as much content" upon the game's launch as the 2020 original.

It read: "You may be wondering, why can't we launch in early access, like, right now?! The game looked pretty far along in the first trailer! The reason is, Hades 2 will have at least as much content from day one in early access as the original game did back when it launched in early access on Steam.

"And, even though early access inherently means a game is not yet complete, we still want to do everything we can to make sure Hades 2 is worth your while as soon as you can play it in any capacity."

When early access is live, a handful of players will get to take part in a technical test to check everything is working as planned.

From it's early access launch, there will be a series of updates before the v1.0 launch.

The Stream description for the sequel reads: "The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft."