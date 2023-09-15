Idris Elba has recorded songs and is a DJ in 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty'.

The 'Luther' actor plays NUSA FIA agent Solomon Reed and will be a pivotal character in the storyline.

And more details about the expansion have arrived with the 'Night City Wire' cinematic trailer.

There will be three radio stations, Darkstar Radio, Impulse and Growl FM, and the first one will play “world music from a dark, dystopian future”.

Two of those tracks feature rap and production by the 'Hijack' star.

Composer P. T. Adamczyk said: “We’re really thrilled to have them.

“I think they fit perfectly both in the Cyberpunk context and as well with the Darkstar Radio.”

The second station is more electronic-leaning and “basically [Elba’s] DJ set put together from unreleased tracks."

Developer CD Projekt Red teased: “Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?”

The expansion was first announced during The 2022 Game Awards.

The latest spy thriller, which is set in Night City’s Dogtown, will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverman alongside newcomer Idris.

Speaking of his forthcoming role, he wrote on Twitter: “The deepest game narrative ever. Enjoy. #Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty #TheGameAwards."

The new expansion, which promises to be bug-free, is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 26.